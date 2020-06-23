So Sweet: Snoop Dogg Honors His Late Friend Kobe Bryant With A Heartfelt Musical Tribute At The ESPYS [Video]

It’s been almost half a year since we lost Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and 7 others in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California–and the whole thing still doesn’t seem real. It feels like every couple of weeks, there’s a new milestone that reminds fans of the loss all over again, and Father’s Day this past weekend is one that really made a lot of people think about how tragically the dedicated dad was taken from his family.

Along with athletes and fans remembering the Lakers icon, fellow Los Angeles legend, Snoop Dogg, performed a heartfelt tribute for Kobe that was broadcasted on Sunday at the ESPYs. The video features the rapper rhyming about how much Bryant meant to the LA community throughout his entire career and thereafter.

“From Compton to Long Beach to Watts we all peeped and watched you,” Snoop recalled. “From Crenshaw to Malibu/We was all proud of you.”

Once he retired in 2016, the Black Mamba transitioned his way into being a full-time dad–a job he took just as seriously as his time in the NBA. His dedication to his girls was more than commendable, which included his time coaching his daughter Gigi’s travel basketball team; They were on the way to one of her games when a helicopter crash claimed their lives back in January.

Of course, because of the coronavirus, this year’s ESPY’s ceremony was a little different and consisted of videos shot from remote locations. Russell Wilson, Sue Bird, and Megan Rapinoe served as the hosts for the night.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s tribute to Kobe Bryant down below: