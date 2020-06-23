Pure…Comedy? Netflix Drops Trailer For Eric Andre’s Strange New Standup Special ‘Legalize Everything’ [Video]

Eric Andre is a strange cat. Sure, he might be hilarious at times, but his comedy is most definitely not for everyone. To that point, Netflix has released the trailer for his new standup-comedy special called Legalize Everything and it’s…intense?

As we’ve previously reported here at BOSSIP, Eric Andre is the former bae-friend of Rosario Dawson and without casting aspersions onto him, Eric is the polar opposite of Rosario Dawson’s new bae Senator Cory Booker. Nothing could make that more apparent than this trailer. The barrage of d**k jokes, drug jokes, titty jokes, and more that are about to come (no pun intended) full-speed at your face may be a bit overwhelming but hopefully, you get a laugh out of them.

Oh, also, Netflix wanted to be super clear that no actual chickens were harmed in the making of this trailer or comedy special. At this point, we know that you have no idea why this would be a necessary disclaimer but after you press play on the video below it will all make sense.

Eric Andre’s Legalize Everything tackles a variety of subjects ranging from “flawed fast-food icons” to the curious invention of autofill and the not-very-on-brand theme song behind the now-canceled TV show COPS.