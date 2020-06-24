The Tonight Show: Kenya Barris Talks Bringing The Juneteenth Musical He Created With Pharrell To Netflix [Video]

If you’ve ever seen even just one episode of Blackish, Grownish, Mixedish, or Black AF, you probably already know that Kenya Barris is always trying to educate the public about some lesser-known parts of Black history. Through humor, Barris and the rest of the shows’ writers are constantly tackling issues that the Black community have been dealing with forever, informing white viewers that this is something they need to pay attention to, regardless of whether or not it’s taught in American history books. Blackish in particular aired a musical episode all about Juneteenth back in 2017, which ABC has been re-airing recently to draw attention to the cause as more people across the country are calling for it to become a national holiday.

Now, as Juneteenth gains steam among communities who may not have known the holiday even existed before, Kenya Barris is teaming up with none other than Pharrell to do some more educating. Barris stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about not only creating a musical about Juneteenth with the legendary producer, but bringing the idea to Netflix.

Check out the interview down below to hear Kenya talk about his upcoming plans and more: