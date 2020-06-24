Hairstylists Brutalize Client In Cleveland Beauty Salon "Iconic Stylez"
Weave Violation: ‘Celebrity’ Hairstylists Brutalize Client At Iconic Stylezz Salon, Upset Samaritans Say ‘Shut Them Down!’
A video circulating online of a Cleveland, Ohio beauty salon fight has a community DISGUSTED after a woman was brutalized over a disagreement in service by several hairstylists, including the male hair salon owner at “Iconic Stylezz”.
The shop owner named Charles aka Iconic Stylezz is seen trying to rip out a sewn-in hair weave off of a woman as another employee is brutally pummelling the woman in the face in the clip. The client is begging for help, with no one in the salon breaking up the fight, just jumping in to hurt her.
According to an anonymous witness who didn’t want to be identified, the salon melee started over a $75 disagreement. The witness claims that the client had waited 9 hours to have her hair done and after a series of unprofessional microaggressions experienced during her visit, she demanded a discount for the poor service. Allegedly she was giving the ultimatum of paying as the salon doors were blocked off. After arguing for a few minutes the attack started.
*Trigger warning the salon fight clip is gruesome!*
Folks in the community are asking for the salon to be put out of business ASAP. We put the clip of the actual altercation on the next page. Hit the flip to see it at your own discretion.
