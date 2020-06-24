Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The "Greenleaf" Final Season Premiere
A Lil ‘Mydia Ain’t Never Hurt Nobody: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The “Greenleaf” Final Season Premiere
The highly anticipated final season of “Greenleaf” got off to a deliciously MESSY start with all sorts of spicy shenanigans, table-shaking, infidelity, blackmail, lies, deceit and *gasp* an STD that, once again, sent Twitter spiraling into a tea-drunk TIZZY.
At this point, things can’t get any messier for the toxic Greenleafs who lost their megachurch, have a son who cheated on his wife who caught Chlamydia cheating on him, have a back-stabbing daughter who hasn’t been anything but aggravating since Season 1, Episode 1 and that’s only the beginning of their endless problems.
It’s also the reason the award-winning show is a smash hit that’s sure to get juicier during its victory lap season that airs every Tuesday night at 9/8c on OWN.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the final season premiere of “Greenleaf.”
