A Lil ‘Mydia Ain’t Never Hurt Nobody: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The “Greenleaf” Final Season Premiere

Jacob said your man out here passing out wills and chlamydia😂😂😂 #Greenleaf never fails with the clapbacks pic.twitter.com/mJRp6e9gvv — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) June 24, 2020

The highly anticipated final season of “Greenleaf” got off to a deliciously MESSY start with all sorts of spicy shenanigans, table-shaking, infidelity, blackmail, lies, deceit and *gasp* an STD that, once again, sent Twitter spiraling into a tea-drunk TIZZY.

At this point, things can’t get any messier for the toxic Greenleafs who lost their megachurch, have a son who cheated on his wife who caught Chlamydia cheating on him, have a back-stabbing daughter who hasn’t been anything but aggravating since Season 1, Episode 1 and that’s only the beginning of their endless problems.

It’s also the reason the award-winning show is a smash hit that’s sure to get juicier during its victory lap season that airs every Tuesday night at 9/8c on OWN.

passing out wills and chlamydia LMAO BABY I AM WEAK. #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/t5EdlWJ8EQ — jo. 💞 (@_loveejom23) June 24, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the final season premiere of “Greenleaf.”