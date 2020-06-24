No Laughing Matter: Comedian Lil Duval Sued Over Child Support For Tween Daughter (Exclusive)

Lil Duval’s baby mama wants him to step up his support of their pre-teen daughter.

Tornica Cheney filed a child support lawsuit yesterday against the jokester, who went mainstream with his 2018 song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” featuring Snoop Dogg.

Cheney said she gave birth to his daughter in 2008 and has been raising the girl for her entire life. She said Duval was a “world-renowned comedian, entertainer, entrepreneur, and businessman” whose net worth was around $2.5 million. She said he lives an “opulent and lavish” lifestyle and “spares no expense on luxuries,” according to her complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Besides child support, the mom wants Lil Duval to pay for the girl’s health insurance, make her the beneficiary of a $1 million life insurance policy and pay for all of her out of pocket health care expenses, the court docs state.

The woman wants Duval to provide evidence of his income and assets in order to determine a child support figure but noted that the support amount should be higher because of his large income.

The recording artist and stand up comedian is notoriously private about his family life and hadn’t responded to the case as of Tuesday. No lawyer was listed as representing him.

The timing of Cheney’s lawsuit is interesting. The child is now 12, which means they may have been able to cordially co-parent until recently.

Cheney’s lawyer declined to comment.