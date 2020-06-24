Ma’am: Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Puts On Stunning Display Of Heada$$ery, “#MeToo Is Ignorant To History Of Lying White Women”

Camille Cosby loves her convicted sex abuser husband very, very deeply. So deeply, in fact, that she’s broken her silence to spout off some top-shelf foolishness about those who actively support the cavalcade sexually abused women who are speaking up against their abusers. Camille’s husband, Bill Cosby, is currently sitting in a prison cell for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand back in 2004

It has been six years since Camille opened her mouth to speak on the numerous allegations against her husband but in light of the news that Bill has been granted an appeal, it appears that she feels some sort of…vindication and now she’s outside saying it with her chest in the most embarrassing way imaginable.

Mrs. Cosby spoke via telephone to ABCNews anchor Linsey Davis about everything regarding Bill Cosby’s case. During the interview, Camille made some incredibly inflammatory statements that are as tone-deaf as they are ridiculous.

For example, when asked about backlash from the #MeToo movement Camille said, “First of all, I don’t care what they feel.” She then went on to use the good name of James Baldwin to defend her sexually abusive bar by saying, “Ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.”

Ma’am…

B-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

“And I’m going to add the word ‘intentional’. The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women, not all white women, but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever.

And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie in itself and that is: ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth.’ Well history disproves that, as well, and gender has never, ever equated with truth.

So, they need to clean up their acts. And it’s all of us as women who have not participated anything nefarious – we know how women can lie. We know how they can do the same things that men do – that some men do – because there are good men and bad men. There are good women and bad women.”

This lady should have just sat there and ate her damn discounted IHOP pancakes like she been doing. There are plenty more asinine assertions where these came from. Press play on the clip below to watch the full interview.