In This Together Pt.1: A History Of Black Celebrities Who’ve Experienced Police Brutality

Black people being the victims of police brutality is nothing new. AS of late we’ve seen more and more instances of Black people being on the wrong end of violence at the hands of police. Celebrities are speaking out about what they are witnessing for better or worse.

Celebrities have been trying to find the best ways to help out. This is partly because they sympathize with us as Black Americans and want better for the entire community. The other part is that they themselves have had to deal with police brutality. Sometimes celebrities are profiled and harmed because they are Black in nice cars or nice neighborhoods. Their fame doesn’t spare them from being in contact with police who are committing violent acts.

These celebrities know firsthand what they we are going through because they have experienced the cruel nature of police brutality. They’ve been pulled over, tased, abused and had cops show up at their houses for no reason.

