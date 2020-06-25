Exclusive: Tiffany Haddish Visits Vivica Fox’s Podcast, Talks Auditioning For ‘Girls Trip’ FIVE Times And Awful Experiences With Police!

Today Tiffany Haddish joins Vivica A. Fox on her ‘Hustling With Vivica’ podcast and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your listening pleasure. In the clip, Tiffany Haddish talks about the barriers she faced winning her role in ‘Girls Trip’ after producers told her they wanted a “name” for the film. Listen below to find out what she told them:

Pure comedy, riiiiight?!

Here’s the episodic synopsis:

She made her mark in Hollywood with her charming wit and remarkable story from foster care to homelessness to Emmy-award winning actress and comedian. And now in the wake of Black Lives Matter and continuous fight for racial inequality, the “Girls Trip” star is using her platform to help make a difference. Tiffany lays it all on the line sharing heart wrenching stories about her harrowing experiences with the police from guns being drawn on her to the emotional turmoil of being raped by a police officer. Tiffany sets the record straight about the backlash she received for attending George Floyd’s memorial service and her message to all the haters. Emotions come to the surface as Vivica and Tiffany share their deep concern from racism and hatred in this country. The comedian from South Central describes her current relationship with her Mom who suffered brain trauma from a car accident when Tiffany was a child and how her Grandma gives her priceless advice today. The two actresses have some big laughs and go down memory lane when they played sisters. Tiffany recalls the pivotal lessons she learned from working with Vivica and how she still lives by those rules today. The A-lister talks about her rise to fame including five intense auditions before getting “Girls Trip”, losing 10 pounds from stress while hosting SNL and the pay inequality she encountered for her comedy specials. In the end, Tiffany turns the tables on Vivica and asks for her advice on dating and beauty tips. Tiffany admits she’s losing weight during quarantine and ready to wear that famous white dress again!

See this sounds like something we definitely need to tune in for. She was raped by a cop? And had guns pulled on her? We’re wondering whether she opens up about her love life with Common too. Either way, we definitely can’t wait to check out the full episode.

You can listen HERE.