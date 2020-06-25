Esqueeze Us?! Here’s What Happened When Britney Spears Called Herself The “Queen B”

We love Britney Spears. We really do. She got a bad wrap for her mental health issues and her music was always discredited. However, she’s always been a musical icon. With that said, she may have flown a smidge too close to the sun this week with her Instagram post.

“To all my fans who call me Queen 👑 B …. I believe this would be more accurate 😉🐝🐝🐝🐝 !!!!!”

Uhhhhhh. If you know music, you’ll know that Beyonce and Lil Kim have been Queen Bee and Queen Bey for ages now.

It started with Lil Kim in the 90s calling herself the Queen Bee. Remember “who wanna rumble with the bee, huh?” That’s been around for a while now. And we all know about Beyonce.

We don’t know where Britney got this from but the Bey and Kim fans are FURIOUS.

Brittany really said people call her Queen B…. pic.twitter.com/ej0GuyfkLb — leaux (@sweetandleaux) June 24, 2020

