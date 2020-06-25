“It’ll Be Meant To Comfort The Lonely”: Kid Cudi Teases Starting His Own Podcast

There’s nobody in the game who has a fan base as loyal as Kid Cudi, who built his entire career off of relating to the struggles of so many people by being vulnerable about depression and more mental health issues within his music. Now, the artist is looking to start his own podcast in an effort to build an even deeper connection with both his friends and his fanbase.

Cudi took to Twitter to consult with his followers, asking if he should make his way into the world of podcasting.

Should I do my own podcast?? — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the answer from fans and celebrities alike was a resounding yes, which led to the singer announcing that he’ll definitely be doing his own podcast sometime in the future.

“Ok…im doin my own podcast then,” he tweeted. “All love no s**t talkin. Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It’ll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the s**t for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely.“

Ok…im doin my own podcast then — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

All love no shit talkin. Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

After that, Mr. Mescudi retweeted a few fan reactions to his big announcement, portraying just how excited his biggest supporters are at the opportunity to get some long form content from the usually very private celebrity.

As of now, he hasn’t released any concrete details about the podcast, but we can only hope a deal is in the works as we speak.