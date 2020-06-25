Can’t Get Right: Lil Duval Sued For Allegedly Co-Opting Hit Song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” (Exclusive)

Comedian Lil Duval isn’t having a great week.

Just days before his baby mama sued him to provide child support for his tween daughter, Lil Duval’s former friends and creative partners filed a lawsuit against him for stealing his hit song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” from them, BOSSIP has learned.

Darwin Quinn and Mitchelle’l Sium sued the funnyman June 19 for copyright infringement, accusing the jokester and recording artist of stealing a song they all made from under their noses and raking in all the money off it.

Sium, a professional singer/songwriter, and Quinn, a producer and music writer who was behind Young Dro’s hit song “Shoulder Lean,” said they were all in Quinn’s Atlanta home back in 2017 when Quinn played the beat he made for a song called “Back and Forth.” Duval and Sium then wrote and recorded the words and melody to the song.

But they accused Duval of going behind their backs and working with another producer, who re-recorded Duval singing the hook onto a different beat. The new song, with the hook the plaintiffs said they helped write, but over a new beat was published as “Smile,” and featured Snoop Dogg.

Sium and Quinn also accused Duval of previously pulling the same stunt by releasing another song they all made, “Drop It Off,” but failing to deliver the profits to them.

The plaintiffs said Duval has cut them out of the sales proceeds even though they are co-owners of the copyright. They believe Lil Duval made bank off of the song and want $150,000 for every instance of infringement.

We’ve reached out to Quinn and Sium’s lawyer for comment. No attorney was listed for Lil Duval and he hasn’t commented publicly on the case.

The comedian, who became a household name with “Smile,” is also being legally targeted by his daughter’s mother Tornica Cheney, who sued him earlier this week to force him to provide for their 12-year-old daughter Nyla. Cheney said Duval had a net worth of $2.5 million and wanted the judge to calculate a child support amount that was higher than normal because of Duval’s large income. A judge has yet to rule on the case.