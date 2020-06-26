Foot Fetish Funding: Evelyn Lozada Starts An OnlyFans For Her Feet

For the Podophilliacs…

Some people love feet and will pay top dollar to get a glimpse at well-pedicured phalanges.

One person who clearly knows this is “Basketball Wife” Evelyn Lozada who recently launched an OnlyFans much to the pleasure of foot fetish-havers a.k.a Podophiliacs. The reality star made the announcement Thursday with a peep of her white toes and anklet accented feet in a pool.

“Follow my foot journey & more on my @onlyfansofficial *CLICK LINK IN BIO* Ankle bracelets – My new summer collection http://www.evelynlozada.com,” she captioned the video.

Evelyn is currently charging fans $24.99 to subscribe to her page.

“That’s right y’all, these feet have ended up on websites, so if you like white toes, black toes, orange toes, french pedicured toes—click it!” she added on her IG story.

This isn’t the first time Evelyn’s noticed that people have a passion for her feet. The reality star and her daughter Shaniece Hairston previously said in a BET interview that their DMs are flooded by men with foot fetishes.

“An Instagram page tagged me and it was all feet, it wasn’t even people’s faces,” said Evelyn. “I felt more violated, it’s weird to just have your feet…” “But what is it about feet because I hate feet…” wondered Shaniece who noted a DM asking to “suck and tickle” her trotters. “I don’t know, some men like feet I guess are like they’re turned on by toes,” said Evelyn.

Evelyn’s OnlyFans page comes after other celebs joined OF to give fans exclusive access to them. Husband and wife team Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are apparently racking up TOP DOLLAR on the subscription service. Safaree previously said he made around $94,000 in just under two weeks, and Erica claimed she racked in $42,000 in a week’s time.

Get it how you live.

What do YOU think about Evelyn’s foot fetish OnlyFans page??? Are you paying to see her toes???