We Luv To See It: August Alsina Returns With First Album In 5 Years, Sends Fans Into Swoonlivion

THE PRODUCT III: STATEOFEMERGENCY‼️🐛🦋 OUT NOW https://t.co/ZaVtX0FCwo — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) June 26, 2020

Imperfect R&B star August Alsina has been through Hell and back over his tumultuous career that went from the highest highs to the lowest lows then somewhere off grid before his inspiring return to music with his first album in 5 years.

With “The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy,” the award-winning NOLA crooner proves that he’s still got it while regaining control of his career after the loss of his sister to Cancer, diagnoses of a debilitating auto-immune disease called Guillain Barre Syndrome (where your immune system attacks your nervous system) and downward spiral into a dark place.

But rather than dwell on the past we’d rather celebrate his long-awaited comeback project featuring Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne and Juicy J with a 5-part Doc detailing his life during his rise to stardom until now.

August Alsina released a new album after years and I’m just so happy my baby’s back! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RnXXAz7RXp — Brianna Nicole 🌻 (@bri_beauty24) June 26, 2020

Peep some fan excitement over August Alsina’s comeback album on the flip.