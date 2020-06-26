Yikes: 16 NBA Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 Weeks Before League’s Planned Return

Just as fans were started to gain some hope that the NBA would come back for our viewing pleasure, things are once again taking a turn for the worse.

The NBA didn’t reveal publicly which players tested positive, but over the past week, ballers including

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” the league said.

The season itself is scheduled to resume just a few weeks after that on July 30.

This is just the latest obstacle in an already difficult plan to play the rest of the 2019-2020 NBA season in a highly-monitored bubble in Orlando. Several players have already opted out of heading to Florida over coronavirus concerns, with Mavericks player Willie Cauley-Stein pulling out earlier this week.

But COVID-19 isn’t the only problem for a lot of players; Several ballers, like

Kyrie Irving

and

Dwight Howard

, have brought up concerns of the league starting up again and distracting from

fight for racial justice.

At this point, the NBA season actually resuming will be a miracle. Let’s see how this plays out.