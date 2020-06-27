Bye, Jonathan! DaBaby’s Baby Mama MeMe Appears Unfazed By Cozy Flicks Of Him And DaniLeigh

MeMe, the mother of DaBaby’s children and his ex-girlfriend for a number of years apparently isn’t bothered by the rapper being openly coupled up with his “new” boo, singer Danileigh.

Previously, MeMe and DaniLeigh exchanged words on social media when the two ladies’ romance with DaBaby seemed to overlap. This was just a few days after DaBaby and MeMe got into a public squabble over him fathering a child with a mystery woman. For a few days, the couple seemed to be working things out behind the scene but is then fans noticed DaniLeigh and MeMe going back and forth with insults towards each other on twitter.

Fast forward to now, DaBaby and DaniLeigh appear to be together in surfaced photos of them locking arms.

A day after the photos surfaced of the new couple, MeMe got on Instagram live and reacts.

“I really didn’t come here to talk about what the f*ck y’all want me to talk about ’cause it ain’t nothin’ to talk about. We’re living our best life. We’re living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon’ always be that. And I’m good. And y’all, uh uh.”

Should she be bothered at all?