DaBaby & DaBaby Mama MeMe Still Going Strong Despite Spat Over His Secret Seed

Rapper DaBaby and the mother of his two kids, MeMe, have chosen to work things out despite airing out their relationship drama in the public recently.

In a video, a clearly upset MeMe had accused DaBaby of having a child on the way with another woman. Hours later, DaBaby did confirm to concerned fans that he does have a baby on the way and claims the child was conceived when he and MeMe were on a break from their relationship. The identity of the other woman is still a mystery, but it’s assumed that she is someone from their home state of North Carolina.

Fast forward, MeMe is updating concerned fans who were worried about the status of their courtship. She says they are still a couple.

Follower: Do you miss Dababy? MeMe: Miss him? Dats Me.

That’s positive news, right? In related news, MeMe has rebranded her image with new photos and a brand new attitude. Hit the flip for more of MeMe.