Is DaBaby STILL Creeping On His Baby Mama With Singer DaniLeigh?
A few weeks ago, rapper DaBaby and his baby mama MeMe got into a public squabble over him fathering a child with a mystery woman and the couple seemed to be working things out behind the scene, but is he back creeping with a singer?
Fans figured there was beef between MeMe and singer DaniLeigh earlier this month when the ladies went at each other’s throats out of nowhere on Twitter. MeMe called Dani a “Squidward a** whore” after fans instigated the singer was tweeting about her in deleted posts.
“Sis got me blocked, but word keeps getting back to me .. so hopefully the energy is the same in real life,” MeMe wrote on Twitter. She followed up by calling DaniLeigh “obsessed.”
Dani confirmed that she had been looking at MeMe’s timeline too, despite being blocked.
This beef is especially awkward since DaniLeigh and DaBaby just released a song and video together, which means they probably have been spending time around each other a lot…but why are these ladies beefing like this??? It seems like we know why now. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have been hanging out lately, even through the coronavirus crisis. Hit the flip to see.
When DaniLeigh and MeMe started beefing online, MeMe posted photos alleges she took from DaBaby’s phone of their conversation. From the texts, it looks like DaniLeigh felt like DaBaby wasn’t being honest about his relationship status with MeMe and she expressed she was sad over it. Swipe to read it.
MeMe may have won that battle, but DaBaby appears to still be seeing Danileigh according to an IG story she posted this week. DaniLeigh posted a photo from a child’s room featuring a scooter that looks exactly like the one that belongs to DaBaby’s daughter. You can click HERE to see the comparison.
Do YOU think DaniLeigh and DaBaby are creeping around?
