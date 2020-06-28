Live From Disney World: NBA Announces Full Schedule For The Remaining 2019-2020 Games

The NBA is slowing heading back into its normal operations after the league was forced to take a hiatus thanks to COVID-19. Back in March, the NBA suspended the season with no clear indication of when the games would resume. Before the season was suspended, LeBron James was the clear front runner for MVP and his team, the Lakers, were favorites to win it all in the championship.

Now, the NBA season is resuming on July 30th at Disney World and LeBron has had 5 months to rest and re-energize for the last push to the finish line.

The restart isn’t without drama, though, as the NBA has tested all the players heading to Orlando and 16 have already tested positive for COVID-19. James and the Lakers will close out the first day of their return against their rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on July 30th. The openers will be the Pelicans Vs. The Jazz.

NBA restart schedule notes:

– Maximum seven games per day, tip-offs between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

– Three total courts, two for national TV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2020

After letting fans know who would be up first, the NBA finally released its entire schedule for the rest of the season.

Thing kick-off Thursday, July 30 with the Utah Jazz Vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. followed by the LA Clippers VS. Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m.

You can view the full schedule here.