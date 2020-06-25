Who’s Surprised?! ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Says The City’s Experiencing An ‘All-Time’ High In COVID-19 Cases

The Mayor of Atlanta is advising Atlantans to take heed of the CDC’s warnings about COVID-19 amid an uptick in cases.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted today, June 24, that coronavirus cases are sky-high in the city. She also emphasized that wearing a mask is critical and dubbed it the “most unselfish thing” to do.

“Covid-19 is still a real threat to our communities and we are experiencing an all time high in cases,” read a tweet from the Mayor. “Wearing a mask is the most unselfish thing that you can do to prevent its spread,”

Keisha’s tweet comes amid Georgia Governor Bryan Kemp saying that the state “continues to make solid progress in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Our hospitalizations remain low and surge capacity is high,” said Kemp despite numbers showing that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose to 1,124, a 44% increase since June 7. Since the May 1 “stay at home” expiration, the CDC reports that there have been 40,544 additional cases of COVID-19. In June alone the state has reported 20,060 cases of COVID-19.

WSBTV pulled more official numbers for the state of Georgia, they report that there are 69,381 confirmed cases and more than 10,000 hospitalizations, additionally, nearly 2,700 people have died across the state.

