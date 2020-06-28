Shocker: Prince Estate Partners With TikTok To Bring His Full Catalog To The Platform

The estate of the Prince is very selective on who’s allowed access to the artist’s sought-after catalog–which makes sense as Prince himself was also selective, and not just anybody deserves access to his classic musical catalog.

With the recent passing of the 36th anniversary of his classic album, Purple Rain, TikTok lucked up and was able to ink a deal with his Estate to bring the entire Prince catalog to its service to celebrate Black Music Month. The move was made with the intention of introducing the newer generation of social media users and fans to all of his music. TikTok has already created an official account for Prince under @Prince.4.ever, which will be run by the Estate.

In addition, TikTok has also partnered with the Prince estate to give fans a tour of his popular Paisley Park home and studio through TikTok’s Sound-Off Livestream, which will go live on Monday, June 29th at 12pm PT. According to Hiphop-N-More, the Sound-Off will aim to provide an inside look at Prince’s lifestyle and creative process to fans across the globe.