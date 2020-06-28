Monyetta Shaw Engaged
Congratulations! Monyetta Shaw Announces Engagement To Her Swirly Sweetie
Monyetta Shaw’s getting married!
The reality star/personality/mother of two with singer Ne-Yo, announced today, Sunday, June 28, that she’s a wife-to-be. Monyetta shared the news by posting a pic of an engagement ring on her finger and her hand being held by her mystery man.
The identity of Monyetta’s man is still unknown but her good friend Nicole Murphy extended congratulations to “Monyetta and Heath.” Other celebs who congratulated her include Gabrielle Union, Adrienne Bailon, and Keri Hilson.
Also included was Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay who congratulated Mo saying “You bettaaaa.” Mo calls Crystal her children’s “bonus mom” and the two recently did an IG live together about being a blended family. The IG Live comes after the two clarified that Crystal never “took” Ne-Yo from Monyetta and after they made a joint appearance alongside Ne-Yo on “The Real.”
View this post on Instagram
Was amazing!! Thanks so much for joining me tonight even tho the Technology almost had us down… We did it!! Thanks soooo much to everyone who joined us tonight!! We MUST do this again!! We need more of these discussions! Let’s all spread love & lead from a place of love & positivity! #queentalk #askmomondays #positivevibes #coparenting #blendedfamily #spreadlove #Godisgreat
Monyetta previously told MadameNoire in 2018 that she’s not only dating, she’s in love and “extremely, extremely” happy after moving on from her famous ex.
“I am extremely happy in love, so in love,” said Monyetta. “But I choose to, you know, just keep it as private as possible as long as I can.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.