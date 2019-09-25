Nicole Murphy’s Apology For Home Wrecking And Kissing Antoine Fuqua Only Got Her DRAGGED Worse Than Before

Nicole Murphy Defends Herself To Wendy

Nicole Murphy tried to plead her case in the now-infamous kissing scandal with married man Antoine Fuqua that blew up the internet over the summer. She dug herself up from her cave and tried to plead her case to Wendy Williams on Tuesday.

It…did not go over well.

“It was a frozen-in-time thing…Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Made better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.

“I was out there for business…there were some designers out there as well so I was dealing with that… there was familiar faces out there and it happened… I was at the pool, we were on a different time zone, I was having a hard time staying awake, I was drinking an espresso.

It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it and I apologized for it and I am a human being, it was a mistake.”

All that word salad just led to her getting re-dragged across the internet. Poor Nicole.