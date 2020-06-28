Loni Love Addresses Amanda Seales Leaving “The Real” After Five Days As A Host, Could This Former Housewife Fill Her Seat?

Loni Love has been promoting the hell out of her new memoir, “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To”. On Friday the comedienne and co-host of “The Real” did an interview with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” where she discussed the book, including her take on the Tamar situation and Amanda Seales recent departure from the show.

In what seems to be a nod toward the Tamar situation — Loni told the show the biggest lesson she learned was not to cuss people out on social media, but then when Da Brat asks specifically about Tamar she points to Amanda Seales departure “after what seemed like five days,” as an example of how contracts come to an end all the time. She notes that Amanda even made it clear that her exiting the show had nothing to do with her co-hosts.

One of our favorite parts of the interview happens at the very end when Loni mentions to Eva Marcille that there is now a seat at “The Real” that has been left vacant for her.

With Eva cutting ties with “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” this would be an ideal time for her to fill that fifth seat at “The Real.” Do you guys think she would be a good fit?

Check out the full interview below:

We need a copy of Loni’s book! It sounds like a great read. Did you guys know she was once homeless and a scientist and all the other things she mentioned?