Seriously Disturbed: Trump Staffers Reportedly Removed Thousands Of Social Distancing Stickers From Seats At The Tulsa Rally

At this point, it really seems like Donald Trump is trying to kill off everyone who still supports him.

According to reports from the Washington Post, Chump’s staffers didn’t just fail to enforce social distancing guidelines at last week’s rally in Tulsa–they took steps to deliberately disobey them.

Hours before the big orange guy took the stage in Oklahoma, workers at the BOK Center in Tulsa labeled thousands of arena seats with stickers that read, “Do Not Sit Here Please!” These were intended to encourage social distancing between attendees and prevent further spread of the coronavirus. But according to an anonymous source, members of the Trump campaign removed the stickers before their supporters entered the premises.

There is video obtained by the Post supports this allegation, with two men inside the rally removing the stickers that were placed on every other seat. They have not been identified.

Washington Post: The Trump campaign removed thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” social distancing stickers before his poorly attended Tulsa rally. The removal violated specific instructions from the BOK Center. 🎥@StevenReyCristo pic.twitter.com/KjgKh6KVtK — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 27, 2020

A senior executive for the firm that owns the BOK Center, Doug Thornton, confirmed this report to Billboard, saying, “They also told us that they didn’t want any signs posted saying we should social distance in the venue.”

On the flip side, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told the Post that the campaign did take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all rally-goers…though he didn’t actually address the alleged sticker removal.