Do It Anyway: Donald Trump Threatens Racist Statue-Toppling Protesters With 10 Years In Prison

Donald Trump says people toppling racist statues face 10 years in prison
First and foremost f**k Donald Trump and literally every single person who voted for him and supports him. That might mean ya daddy, ya momma, ya friends, ya cousin, ya boss, ya Uber Eats driver. F**k ’em all.
Now that we have that out of the way, this morning, 53% of white women’s president announced that he has instructed his team of goons in the federal government to aggressively prosecute anyone who is caught defacing, destroying, or toppling the racist-a$$ monuments that stand around the country.
Nobody is scared of Donnie’s lil’ executive order nor do we believe for a second that a single person will be convicted of this “crime” and sentenced to ten years in prison. All Trump does is posture and pose like he’s strong and powerful when the truth is that he is weak and small.
We’re willing to bet good money that at least 3 more statues will come down this week and not a single person will become the newest cast member on OITNB. Lord knows this country loves spending money to honor losers, bigots, slavemasters, and all sorts of unscrupulous people. People aren’t going for it anymore. If Trump thinks he can intimidate people with faux threats of prison sentences then good luck but more statues are coming down and there’s nothing he nor the police can do about it.
To those who are pulling down these statues, keep pushing, or pulling as it were. Destroy all symbols that were erected to celebrate hate.
