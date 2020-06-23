Do It Anyway: Donald Trump Threatens Racist Statue-Toppling Protesters With 10 Years In Prison

First and foremost f**k Donald Trump and literally every single person who voted for him and supports him. That might mean ya daddy, ya momma, ya friends, ya cousin, ya boss, ya Uber Eats driver. F**k ’em all.

Now that we have that out of the way, this morning, 53% of white women’s president announced that he has instructed his team of goons in the federal government to aggressively prosecute anyone who is caught defacing, destroying, or toppling the racist-a$$ monuments that stand around the country.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Nobody is scared of Donnie’s lil’ executive order nor do we believe for a second that a single person will be convicted of this “crime” and sentenced to ten years in prison. All Trump does is posture and pose like he’s strong and powerful when the truth is that he is weak and small.

We’re willing to bet good money that at least 3 more statues will come down this week and not a single person will become the newest cast member on OITNB. Lord knows this country loves spending money to honor losers, bigots, slavemasters, and all sorts of unscrupulous people. People aren’t going for it anymore. If Trump thinks he can intimidate people with faux threats of prison sentences then good luck but more statues are coming down and there’s nothing he nor the police can do about it.

To those who are pulling down these statues, keep pushing, or pulling as it were. Destroy all symbols that were erected to celebrate hate.