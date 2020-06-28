Roots Picnic: Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Stresses Voter Registration, SZA Slays Outdoor Performance

Nothing but respect for our Forever FLOTUS…

Couldn’t be more excited that @whenweallvote is teaming up to co-host @TheRoots Picnic on June 27! Join us and get registered to vote: https://t.co/vXp9MHLm8S pic.twitter.com/XHtTaDfIvT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 16, 2020

Michelle Obama made a special appearance this weekend during the virtual Roots Picnic in partnership with her nonpartisan nonprofit “When We All Vote.” As promised, Chelly-O kicked off the pre-party that included DJ Jazzy Jeff and Just Blaze with a special chat with The Roots via split-screen.

“You didn’t think I’d miss the picnic did you?” said Michelle. “We need all the possibilities to get loose that we can get. These past few months have been pretty heavy for just about everyone, and the truth is we still have our work cut out for us in the weeks and months ahead. So before we dive into the Picnic, I want to remind everybody that we’ve got an election coming up, and it couldn’t be more important that everyone makes their voice heard this time around.”

Her nonprofit has a goal to make sure people vote during “this and every election.”

People interested in registering to vote can text ROOTS to 56005, or visit WhenWeAllVote.org.

I hope everyone has fun at the #RootsPicnic tonight! Tune in now to watch the show at https://t.co/vXp9MHLm8S. And make sure your voice is heard by registering to vote. Text ROOTS to 56005 to get started with @WhenWeAllVote. pic.twitter.com/2aAKkdWncN — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 28, 2020

Following the pre-show viewers were treated to an ethereal performance by SZA who performed her track “Normal Girl” from her CTRL album outside alongside just a guitarist and a microphone.

“Wish I could just be a normal girl,” sang SZA during the intimate performance.

NORMAL GIRL STANS COME GET YOUR JUICE pic.twitter.com/GEaLckUXZ1 — bri (@ungodlylisaa) June 28, 2020

Other performers included Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, Kirk Franklin and H.E.R. went absolutely INSANE via a guitar during her virtual set.

YO I just had a whole concert in my bedroom. @HERMusicx that ending had me bouncing off the walls!✨🤎#Rootspicnic pic.twitter.com/SOUvzIR0E8 — Nakayla💛 (@NakaylaLoren) June 28, 2020

W O W!

Did YOU watch the virtual Roots picnic??? Looks like good times were had by all.