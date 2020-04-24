“Songland” Sneak Peek: H.E.R. Has Some Phenomenal Feedback For Former “The Voice” Contestant [VIDEO]

H.E.R. joins forces with Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally for Monday’s episode of “SONGLAND.” She and the songwriting pros are blown away by one very talented contestant who has them tossing some of the rules of Nashville right out the window. Check out an exclusive preview clip below:

Obviously Raquel was a big hit with H.E.R. and the songwriters — and it should come as no surprise that she was super comfortable on camera. Long Island, NY native, Raquel Castro competed in Season 1 of “The Voice” at 16, making it to the Top 16 on Christina Aguilera’s team. She began songwriting during that very experience and, after finishing high school, moved to Los Angeles for two years.

At 20, Raquel landed a recurring guest role on Fox’s “Empire” where she got to dance and sing. She still finds acting jobs on the side and has spent large chunks of time in Los Angeles whenever she books an acting or music gig. She has started to focus more on her songwriting passion, but after moving back to Long Island she’s having a tougher time since she finds she writes a lot more creative music while in California.

Based on the feedback she got from the “Songland” crew — how many folks think Raquel should be packing up for L.A. as soon as shelter-in-place rules allow for it?