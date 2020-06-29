Full Circle: Kanye Covers Chicago Gap Store With An Open Letter About His New Collaboration

Last Friday, news broke that Kanye West would be entering into a 10-year deal with Gap to bring his Yeezy clothing brand to the retailer at an affordable price. The deal is estimated to bring in over a billion dollars a year in revenue. Wallstreet loved the idea and the new deal so much that Gap stock jumped up over 30% almost immediately after the announcement.

Gap collaborations have been something Kanye has been vocal about achieving since he stepped foot into hip-hop and something many laughed at him in his face for, but now, it’s a reality. For Kanye, though, this is way more than just another deal.

Gap is one of the first and only places Kanye has worked in his life. To have an opportunity to collaborate with the retailer is a true full-circle moment and if the partnership works out, Kanye will eventually be on the board of directors. Instead of hopping on Twitter yesterday to address his thoughts on the new deal in more depth, Kanye took a different approach and covered the entire Chicago store in an open later.

This store is where Kanye says he used to drive to in his old NIssan, so it’s extra nostalgic.

You can read and see his entire message below.