For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kanye West & Kid Cudi Release Trailer For “Kids See Ghost” Animated Show [Video]

Friday marked Kanye West’s return to Twitter and in normal Kanye fashion, he had a lot to talk about. The rapper announced a 10 year deal between his 100% owned Yeezy Brand and Gap, which is forecasted to earn $1 billion in the first year alone.

This deal is an idea Kanye has talked about restlessly since the start of his career as his job before music was working retail at Gap, making the deal a full circle moment. Ye also released the long-awaited video for “Spaceship” featuring Consequence & GLC on Kanyewest.com after announcing the deal. The song itself is from his very first album, The College Dropout, that released 16 years ago, so it was a day full of nostalgia for Kanye and his fans.

But it didn’t end there. Mr. West also announced an animated featuring himself and Kid Cudi continuing their supergroup alliance better known as “Kids See Ghosts” following the duo’s 2018 joint EP that many thought would never happen. The show will also be called “Kids See Ghost” and features Kanye voicing his iconic dropout bear and Kid Cudi voicing his character, which is a fox. The theme is very similar to Kanye’s animated video for “Good Morning” from his album, Graduation.

You can watch the trailer for the Takashi Murakami-directed animated series below.