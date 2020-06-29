Here's What Happened When Tristan Thirsted Over Khloe On Her Birthday

We Ain’t Forget: Here’s What Happened When Tristan Obnoxiously Thirsted Over Khloe On Her Birthday

Tristan Thompson wished Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday while flirting with her on social media and absolutely no one thought it was cute or endearing. The NBA star was caught creepin’ in the worst way possible and has been kissing Khloe’s butt ever since, but here’s the thing…their fans don’t care to see it.

Tristan is loving him some Khloe 👀😩

If Tristan and Khloe are indeed back together, good for them but on our end, it looks like Tristan is doing to MOST to flatter her. Unfortunately, his empty compliments won’t erase probably the most embarrassing thing to happen to the reality star.

It’s looking really sad out here for baby daddy Tristan. Maybe next time just write the message in a card? Hit the flip to see what happened after Tristan left Khloe a thirsty bday shout out on IG.

