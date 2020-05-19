Moneygrabb Yo: Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Old Fling, Says She’s Accusing Him Of Being Her Baby Daddy Because She’s Broke

Tristan Thompson is making good on the threat he levied last week when he sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberly Alexander, as he is now filing a libel lawsuit against Alexander for continuing to make public claims that he is the father of her 5-year-old son — which he vehemently denies.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Tristan says a paternity test he took in January 2020 “definitively concluded that [he] is not the father.”

Thompson’s lawsuit states that after the test results came back Kimberly posted the DNA report on her Instagram page. The test was supposed to be confidential but in the caption of her post Alexander accused the lab that administered the paternity test of sabotage, saying “I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child.”

Alexander’s postings also took aim at Tristan’s baby mama Khloe Kardashian, accusing her of paying off the lab to fix the test results. Those comments resulted in Khloe and Tristan hitting Alexander with a cease-and-desist letter but instead of removing her posts, as the letter demanded, she posted the cease and desist as well as commentary on her Instagram story saying, ‘Lies????? Where is the lie?? My truth will be heard #Eonline.’

Tristan’s libel suit also accuses Alexander of publicly lying about him by claiming he’d taken an “at-home paternity test,” while he says his test was administered by one of the most reputable labs in the country. Tristan has offered to take a second test to appease Alexander but wants to use another reputable third party facility.

If this sounds like the MJ classic, “Billie Jean” to you, you’re not the first to make the comparison. Thompson’s lawyer quotes the classic in his legal documents saying, “To quote Michael Jackson, ‘The kid is not [his] son.'” Thompson calls Alexander a “pornographic performer” in court documents and claims she is only pursuing her paternity claims now (her son is five-years-old) because she’s struggling financially. In the court documents, Thompson claims Alexander has been evicted from 5 residences in the last 7 years. They also say that she was recently dropped by her celeb attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Thompson is seeking damages from Alexander in the suit.

Welp… To quote another MJ song — you wanna be starting something! What do you think the outcome will be?