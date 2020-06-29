Rest In Peace: Lil Wayne Raps His Heart Out For #BETAwards Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial [Video]

The BET Awards gave us a lot more than we even bargained for last night.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the production value of the numerous performances was high and it was very apparent that the network spent a few dollars to ensure that we celebrated their 40th anniversary in grand fashion. Perhaps even more grand than having a live theater audience.

Each performance was aided by immersive set design, camera work, colors, and what appeared to be genuine enthusiasm by all participating artists. Staging can often be difficult when putting on a live show, but the ability to pre-plan a performance from home, a closed set or green screen provided an endless array of creative choices that played well for us at home watching.

That said, one of the most impactful moments of the night didn’t even require much production in regards to staging. Lil Wayne’s tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna gave us goosebumps. Listening to Wayne rap Kobe’s career while a montage of legendary highlights played in the background was the perfect way to give the Black Mamba and the Mambacita their flowers.

If you didn’t get a chance to tune in to the multiple networks that the BET Awards played on last night, you can click the video below to peep Wayne’s thrilling performance.