Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2020 BET Awards
Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2020 BET Awards
Last night’s socially distanced BET Awards was an exciting celebration of Blackity Blackness bursting with powerful visuals, dazzling performances, perfectly-placed cameos and impressive production value that brought Twitter together just like old times when outside was open.
Hosted by spicy “Insecure” star Amanda Seales (who did an amazing job showcasing iconic BET moments in a spectacular array of outfits), the 20th Annual show featured virtual performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Usher and more.
Oh yes, it was quite the living room experience hat gave us a glimpse into what the new Award show normal could look like in the coming months.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2020 BET Awards on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.