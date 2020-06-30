Rappin’ Or Cappin’? Blac Chyna Pops Her Cakes Alongside A Rob Fauxdashian In New “Seen Her” Visuals [VIDEO]

Blac Chyna’s “music career” has been hinted at for awhile now, but the dancer turned model turned reality star just released her music video for “Seen Her” and we’re guessing that people may be talking about it for a number of reasons. Chyna is rapping. And twerking. And then there is a guy who we can only guess is supposed to be a Rob Kardashian lookalike. Watch the video below:

We have SO MANY thoughts. We weren’t sure what to expect from Chyna’s music (looks around for the right word) but we probably should have counted on it to make a few (hundred) references to her sexual organs. Is anyone impressed with Chyna’s lyrical content? How about the video? She’s spoken out previously about her creativity and how she pretty much laid the blueprint for Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians in terms of colorful wigs etc… But that said, is anyone feeling like Chyna got particularly creative when she popped her cakes out for a good ol’ fashion twerk fest?

Yeah. We gotta say, for a music career nobody asked for, Chyna is doing a really great job of defying everyone’s expectations. She’s really going out there and making the kind of music that nobody (everybody) expected her to make. She is doing so much to set herself apart from the Nicki Minaj’s, Megan Thee Stallions and Cardi B’s. Like wow. Mindblowing.

And that was so innovative getting that guy who doesn’t really look anything like Rob Kardashian at all to make people say wow – Chyna is really petty, did she really enlist a fake Rob for her video?

But hey, those are just our thoughts. If you feel differently, feel free to let us know in the comments.