Judge Denies Blac Chyna’s Appeal Of $72K Judgment In Rent Dodge Case (Exclusive)

A judge dealt Blac Chyna a major blow last week when the judge in her $72,000 rental arrears case when he ruled to uphold the default money judgment against her.

The model and social media star appeared by phone June 26 for a hearing on whether she could get a default judgment issued against her for failing to pay the rent on an L.A.- area cottage thrown out.

We reported that the landlord, Michael Kremerman, sued Blac Chyna for breach of contract and negligence last year, alleging she upped and moved from a Studio City, Ca. cottage four months before her lease was up without settling the back rent payments and with about $18,000 worth of items from the house.

Chyna never responded to the case, and the judge issued a default judgment against her earlier this year. But once the judgment was filed, Chyna claimed that she was never properly served with the case and that the landlord still owed her $20,000 from her security deposit that he failed to return, her court papers said.

Last month, Chyna also accused Kremerman of “wrongfully” obtaining $56,400 from her checking account towards the judgment, which she said included $13,821.94 in additional rent charges even though he no longer owned the home, court papers state.

However, Judge William Stewart sided with Kremerman and denied Chyna’s motion to set aside the default judgment. The judge also ordered court officials to release Chyna’s money, which was apparently frozen, in order to pay the landlord.

“The court properly ruled that the lawsuit was served in accordance with the code of civil procedure,” Kremerman’s lawyer, Dennis Block, told BOSSIP.

We’ve reached out to Blac Chyna’s attorney for comment.