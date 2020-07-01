August Alsina Confirms Relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Breaks Twitter
Chiiiile: Funniest, Wildest & MESSIEST Reactions To August Alsina Confirming His Cheek-Clapping Canoodleship With Jada Pinkett-Smith
After yearsss of loud whispers about Will & Jada’s open marriage in Hollyweird, newly rainbow swirled R&B crooner August Alsina revealed that he fell (and would even DIE) for Jada Pinkett-Smith who seemingly adopted him into the star-studded family during a dark period in his life.
“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. I really loved a person,” said the imperfect singer in his now viral interview with Angela Yee.
Whew chil-lay, there’s so much to unpack from the deeply revealing interview that dug up the Smith’s not-very-secret shenanigans while stirring up all sorts of hilarious hysteria across the whole entire internet.
Peep the funniest, wildest and MESSIEST reactions to August Alsina confirming his cake-clapping canoodleship with Jada Pinkett-Smith on the flip.
