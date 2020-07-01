Hampton Inn Employee Fired For Calling Police On Black Guests
Seriously?! North Carolina Hampton Inn Employee Fired For Calling The Police On Black Guests
It really shouldn’t be that hard to stop calling the police on Black people, and yet….here we are.
An employee at a Hampton Inn in North Carolina was fired this week after calling the police on Black guests whom she suspected of trespassing.
According to reports from USA Today, the incident went down on Saturday in Williamston, North Carolina, where a woman—identified as Anita Williams-Wright on social media—and her children were using the hotel pool. The white staff member, accompanied by two police officers, approached the hotel guest and asked her to prove she was staying at the facility. Williams-Wright streamed the interaction on Facebook Live before also sharing the footage onto her Instagram page.
In the 10-minute clip, the mother can be heard telling the hotel employee and the officers that she was a Hampton Inn guest, pulling out her room key card as proof of her stay.
“I feel it’s discrimination … I have a room here, and I told her that …” Williams-Wright tells the officers, who continued to ask her name. “What did I do wrong? This lady here is discriminating [against] me … I have a key to get in and I can show you that it works … I don’t have to give my name. I didn’t break the law.”
After facing backlash for the incident, Hampton Inn issued a statement letting their customers know that this kind of behavior from their staff isn’t to be tolerated.
Shruti Gandhi Buckley, the Global Head of Hampton by Hilton, said, “Hampton by Hilton has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind. On Saturday, we were alerted to an online video of a guest incident at one of our franchise properties. The team member is no longer employed at the hotel.”
