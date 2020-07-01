FamilyHustle: Toya’s Family & Friends Surprise Her With An Engagement Party [Video]

ICYMI Toya Johnson’s intimate but sweet engagement party aired on #FamilyHustle earlier this week. Moments after her boyfriend Red popped the question on a rooftop, Toya was walked into the very same building to find her closest friends and some family flew in all the way from New Orleans waiting by to celebrate the milestone.

Earlier we reported that Red asked Toya to marry him in front of TV cameras. The moment was perfect as Red treated Toya to a fancy “date” night. They started off on a helicopter ride over the city of Atlanta just as the sun was setting. Toya and Red welcomed a baby girl, Reign Ryan Rushing in 2018. She is also the mother to 21-year-old Reginae Carter. This will be her 3rd marriage.

Toya acknowledges that Red was around to support through the divorce from her last marriage before they decided to make things official.

Hit play to see what else she has to say about her engagement while she celebrates.