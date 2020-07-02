City On Lock: City Girls Release Episode 1 Of 5 Part Series That Follows The Journey To Their New Album (Video)

City Girls are by far the most entertaining female group of recent memory. From the fashion, to the lyrics, to their presence on social media, all engines are running in sync, even when unfortunate events happen.

In the last City Girls documentary, we followed the pair on the road to finishing up their final music videos and songs for their album as JT was headed to serve her time in jail. Now, we see the other side of Yung Miami holding down the group on her own before getting pregnant and having to slow down right before JT comes home.

The 5 part series will show that, Miami giving birth, and JT coming home all in a 24-hour span. The reunion we all waited for was documented for our viewing pleasure and we even get to see the lead up to releasing their new album.

Unsurprisingly, the arrival of their new project didn’t come without drama.

Last weekend, their upcoming album was leaked by outside sources way ahead of schedule. Like real bosses, the City Girls adapted to the situation and dropped the album themselves, keeping it pushing like nothing even happened.

You can now watch episode one below and tune back in every Thursday at 3PM EST/12PM PST for a brand new episode.