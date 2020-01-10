JT & Caresha Get City Girls Glam For Billboard & Talk Conquering 2020—PERIOOOODT

JT & Caresha Get City Girls Glam For Billboard

While you might be struggling to stay focused on your New Year’s resolutions, the City Girls already have a plan for 2020—-PERIOOOODT. JT and Caresha are covering Billboard Magazine’s January 2020 issue and in it, going full glam.

The ladies got all dolled up with styling from Law Roach and rocked an intricate shared braid via Kellon Deryck.

For the article, the Quality Control duo met with writer Meaghan Garvey at their label’s private studio on JT’s birthday. In between hyping each other up (“I love when you like this! You that bitch!” JT told Caresha) and before JT had to return to her halfway house at 5.a.m., the girls told Garvey all about their beginnings. Going from Caresha partying at Trick Daddy’s pool and JT boosting and selling hygiene products to being the IT girl group of rap makes for quite the story and Billboard got all the deets.

Read some highlights below:

On How They Started Rapping:

“When JT hit up Miami in the summer of 2017 to record a dis track about a neighborhood girl talking s*** it was mostly for want of something to do, though JT had been rapping for a while on her own time. When they got the beat from their producer friend Major Nine — a genius flip of Khia’s 2001 hit “My Neck, My Back” — the song immediately went in a different direction. “Give me the cash, f*** a wedding ring!” is the first bar on “Fuck Dat N—a,” a solid introduction to City Girls’ ethos, though back then they were billing themselves as simply “JT & Yung Miami.” It was the first time either had been in a recording studio, but their attitude was undeniable — the track steadily racked up SoundCloud plays and became a fixture on the southern Florida strip club circuit. Suddenly clubs from Tampa to Jacksonville were asking how much the duo charged for shows; they made up answers on the fly. Raw talent aside, they accidentally had become rappers.”

On Yung Miami’s Myspace Popularity & Partying At Trick Daddy’s House:

“Miami was a grade younger, but already popular on Myspace. Growing up in Opa-Locka — one of the most violent areas of Miami-Dade County — her mom’s drug-dealer boyfriend afforded their family a flashy lifestyle. Her mom had grown up with local rap icons Trick Daddy and Trina, the latter of whom is Miami’s godmother; going over to Trick Daddy’s for a pool party was just a regular Saturday. But what most impressed JT was that Miami’s uncle was dating Jacki-O, a local rapper whose best-known song, 2003’s “Nookie,” was a p***y-power anthem with lines like, “Police pull me over, they don’t write no ticket/All between my legs, trying to lick it.”

On JT’s Upbringing:

“She grew up in Liberty City, the neighborhood in which 2016’s Moonlight is set, with a drug-dealer dad who had 16 kids. Her mom was never in the picture. “I was rebellious because I didn’t have my mama around — nobody could tell me what to do,” she says. “When I started hanging out with Caresha, I was pillar to post. I started running away. I didn’t like it at my daddy’s house; I didn’t like it nowhere no more.”

On JT Boosting From CVS:

“JT started sleeping at Miami’s grandma’s house every night after the girls hit the clubs, “sneaking out, fighting, drinking, being grown — doing stuff we had no business doing,” says Miami. JT had a little hustle selling hygiene products she would steal from drugstores, until business went south after an ill-conceived scuffle with a CVS loss-prevention staffer. “The people inside told me I was going to jail,” recalls JT. “They trying to pull my keys out the car, but you know Altima Coupes got a push start. So I tricked them. I’m like, ‘OK, OK, I’m sorry. Just let me pull in and park my car.’ Rolled my window up, skrrrrrt, pulled off.” She wasn’t caught, but her sister, who was with her, briefly went to jail.”

On Their Big Break:

“It was a friend of P’s in Miami, a waitress at a local club, who pulled out her phone and asked him, “Have you heard these girls?” around the same time “Fuck Dat N—a” was blowing up. P was on the fence, but Coach was hooked — the raunchy, boss-b*** raps reminded him of Miami’s godmother, Trina. “When Trina first came out, she had this confidence about the s*** she was talking about — you’re like, ‘Who the f*** is this?!’ ” says Coach. When he played “F*** Dat N—a” for Habtemariam, she had a different association: the freaky, uptempo party rap of the late ’80s and ’90s known as Miami bass, made famous by Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and 2 Live Crew, the brains behind the first album deemed legally obscene (1989’s As Nasty As They Wanna Be). It was as if, without even trying, the duo had channeled the full timeline of Miami hip-hop history into something that sounded brand new.”

Are you hating or loving the City Girls’ Billboard Magazine spread???

Check out a Billboard clip on the flip.