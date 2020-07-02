Where Is Toya?! Reginae Records A Sexy Video Dancing For Ex-Boyfriend YFN Lucci And Fans Are Asking ‘Whyyy, Sis?’

Fans of Reginae Carter are asking “whyyyy sis?” after a video of the reality star dancing to her ex-boyfriend’s music was posted to his Instagram account. The last fans knew of, Reginae and her rapper boo YFN Lucci were broken up.

YFN Lucci and Reginae started dating in 2018 until the relationship fizzled near the end of 2019. Things were rocky in the relationship over Lucci attending a “cucumber” party in Atlanta where adult fun took place. Reginae expressed on Instagram that she wasn’t happy her boo chose to be around that type of crowd. Back in April, Reginae further explained on “Friends and Family Hustle” that her relationship ended with the rapper because he “didn’t have respect” for her.

So what changed??

Maybe these two patched things up in the last few months?? The footage of Regine dancing to YFN Lucci’s song was captured by The Shade Room, hit play to see it below.

So far, Reginae hasn’t confirmed if she and Lucci are back getting to know each other, but something tells us she might. Do you think she’s making the right decision if she is going back to her ex?