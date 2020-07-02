BlackInkChi’s Charmaine Says Her Dad’s ‘Pissed’ About That Baby Bey TikTok, Says She Might Be Blocked [Exclusive]



“I tried to text him the next day and it came up green…”

Charmaine Bey is gearing up for the new socially distanced season of #BlackInkChi and revealing all about her personal life. The reality star was a guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap and she told Deputy Editor Dani Canada that the new season of the VH1 show which was partially filmed at home amid the COVID-19 crisis. The mini-season is centered around family and community and features Charmaine planning her maternity leave.

She also shared that she, her hubby Neek and their baby girl Nola Glenda Bey are all thriving throughout the quarantine and staying safe as a family in the Windy City.

The new mom to “Baby Bey” spoke gleefully about motherhood–even the not so glamorous parts.

“Everything about motherhood is my favorite, you know when she spits up on me I’m changing her in the middle of the night and she poops and pees on me—but it’s my favorite part,” said Charmaine to BOSSIP. “I love it, I adore it, she’s so cool, her personality; she laughs and smiles. I can tell she’s just gonna be a ball of fun and she probably gets it after me.”

Unfortunately, Charmaine recently went viral after she shared a TikTok video of a trend that involved parents splashing their unsuspecting infants in the face with water. Little Nola was seen in the video being splashed while Charmaine’s hubby looked on in shock.

The reality star took the video down amid backlash and apologized to concerned fans, but admitted to BOSSIP that she’s still reeling and being slammed with shade. The 2nd City Ink owner is assuring people that she’s a good mom to her baby girl. That much should be quite clear despite the flub.

“TikTok’s the devil,” said Charmaine to BOSSIP. “I definitely was not waterboarding my baby but what I understand about this whole thing is perception and that is just where I completely failed in this. I literally did this TikTok with Nola thinking it was gonna be funny. I was kinda like playing a joke on her but yeah, she’s too young to know it’s a joke. I get it. I don’t know why I didn’t see what was coming. Looking back it’s common sense. “The TikTok, I totally thought it would be a funny thing to do, it totally wasn’t funny,” she continued. “I splashed water around but the water hit the side of her face and chest, the water never went anywhere in her nose or in her mouth. She did have a reaction but that’s the same reaction she has when I wipe her with a cold wet wipe. Those are the reactions that babies give.” I didn’t mean to do what everyone thought I did, I promise guys I am a good mom. I love my daughter so much, I got lots of hate mail, emails,” she continued. “I think it’s just the risk that you could’ve hurt the baby even though I didn’t hurt the baby.”

According to Charmine, her own father was upset about the video featuring his grandchild, so much so that he HASN’T SPOKEN TO HER since he discovered the video.

“My dad ends up finding out about it and we haven’t talked since. Dad is pissed, I’m trying to figure out how do I call my dad and what do I say. I haven’t talked to him, I don’t know if he blocked me. I tried to text him the next day and it came up green.”

Damn, grandaddy is not pleased.

In addition to speaking on the viral TikTok, Charmaine dished on her BeyMoss sea moss business, her relationship with her castmates, and played a fun game of Quarantine Homes.

VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” premieres Monday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT—-will YOU be watching???

Watch Charmaine on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.