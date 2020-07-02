Grandma Tina Says Blue Ivy Is A Superstar, “I Tell Beyoncé And Jay They Can’t Hold Her Back” [VIDEO]

Proud Grandma Tina aka Tina Lawson, is at it again. Beyoncé and Solange’s mom recently chatted it up with “Extra” Special Correspondent Rachel Lindsay about how she’s fighting for change alongside Breonna Taylor’s and Trayvon Martin’s mothers, as well as about her granddaughter Blue Ivy’s recent BET Award win.

After doing their part to help bring COVID-19 relief to Houston, Tina reveals she wrote an open letter to lawmakers to pass the Heroes Act, telling Rachel,

“It covers… healthcare and economic support for people during COVID for underserved areas. But it also covers whatever costs are associated with voting… and the voter-suppression thing, we have to fight that. Black people don’t have this connection to voting that we should because we’ve been unheard for so long and it hasn’t made a difference.”

She’s joining forces with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer and Trayvon’s mother Sybrina Fulton to get the bill passed,

“It’s heartbreaking to hear the pain that never goes away… It’s been the hardest part of this, but it’s the part that makes me want to make the change.”

Lindsay asked Mama Tina if she would ever consider politics and she revealed she’s not interested, saying,

“I’m 66 years old, so I’ve lived through a lot of this. And just being a kid… I sat in the back of the bus, so I’ve seen the injustice over the years and it’s very painful for me and I just want to do whatever I can do.”

She does want to continue to help fight though.

“We have to as a nation… I feel hopeful because our white brothers and sisters are standing with us.”

Our favorite part of the interview is when Lawson spoke about Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s oldest daughter. Blue Ivy made history as the youngest-ever BET winner when she picked up the HER Award this year for “Brown Skin Girl,” alongside Wizkid, Saint Jhn and her mom.

Surprisingly, Tina said entertainment wouldn’t necessarily be her first pic for Blue, but she definitely is proud of her doing so much at such a young age:

“Only 8 years old. That is so funny… She is so super talented, and I’m not saying that because it’s my grandchild. Because [entertainment] is not necessarily my first choice for her, but I tell Beyoncé and Jay they can’t hold her back ’cause this girl is a superstar already.” Knowles added, “Look at those genes that she got. What else can we expect?”

It’s pretty clear that Blue Ivy has a whole lot of talent, but it will be interesting to see if she ends up NOT getting into the family business. Also, is anyone surprised that Tina Lawson wouldn’t necessarily choose entertainment as her first choice for Blue?