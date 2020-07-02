New Face, Same Klownery: Pettiest Reactions To Khloe Rejoining Tristan’s Toxic Circus

In a shocker to absolutely no one familiar with klowns, Khloe returned to Boo Boo the Foolville to give on-again/not-quite-off again baby daddy Tristan Thompson another whirl in a predictable move that will almost certainly end exactly how you’d imagine.

Whyyy Khloe continues to embarrass herself like this (in front of everybody), we may never know, but it’s clear she loves her some Tristan despite all the cheating and that messy saga with Jordyn Woods that never sat well with most people.

Speaking of Jordyn Woods, Khloe owes her an apology for dragging only her AND NOT TRISTAN on national TV in one of the lowest points in Kardashian history.

Khloe when Tristan cheat on her again pic.twitter.com/pZBGNmu9NP — judge tolerrr (@lohlapop) July 2, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Khloe rejoining Tristan’s toxic circus on the flip.