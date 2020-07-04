Already Married? Lamar Odom Has “Wife” Sabrina Parr’s Name TATTED On His Neck

In the words of Rick Ross; ‘Tat your name on me so I know it’s real.” It’s REAL for Lamar Odom.

The former NBA All-Star and New York Times best selling author is showing his unreserved love for Sabrina Parr by dedicating a tattoo to her on his neck—but did they already secretly tie the knot? In a photo Lamar posted with Sabrina sitting on his back with a view of the fresh neck ink, Lamar refers to the art as his “wedding ring.” In the hashtag’s he also calls the life coach his “wife.”

#wifey #whenyouknowshetheone #lamarandsabrina #happywifehappylife I wear my wedding ring on my neck!! Sorry if it offends anybody. Why? Tell me? #mybabydoll

If they are married, congratulations to them! “Baby Girl” is Sabrina’s nickname Lamar has for Sabrina. The couple has been engaged since November 2019. Previously, Sabrina said she was taking her time getting married to Lamar as they visited a pre-marriage counselor and Lamar rebuilt his relationship with his son.