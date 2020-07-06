50 Cent Is Getting DRAGGED For Praising”Exotic Women” While Blasting “Angry Black Women” To A Laughing Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has had his Young Money Radio show for a while now and has been cranking out news making shows on a weekly basis. On his latest episode, he had 50 Cent on to talk about everything from Rick Ross to Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj. Then somehow they even got into a discussion of dating, which prompted 50 Cent to go on this rant:

“50 Cent: They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters they go ‘you f*** with this kind of girl and that king of girl?’ That s*** is exotic! That s*** look a lot different than the s*** you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That s*** look like it came off a boat. …It feels like something you can’t just get. In some kind of ways it’s interesting. But they get angry. ‘How did you end up with this mother****? Wayne: They get real angry 50 Cent: It always makes me defensive. ‘Look at this angry Black motherf**** get the f*** out of here *mimics punching* you trying to f*** up the whole vibe.'”

The whole time Lil Wayne was laughing along like this was the realest thing he’s ever heard.

Black men. When will you let us rest? With all that’s going on your priority is to attack black women? Why? @50cent why were you mimicking assaulting a dark skinned black woman in the end? 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/FzM7KEzXxn — Socialism Works (@mongi_writes) July 6, 2020

This is what we’re doing? We’ve seen Lil Wayne and 50 Cent’s respective dating history so we know what they’re about.

50 cent and Lil Wayne are so toxic. They have black mothers but continuously bash black women. We all love to talk about racism but unfortunately some black men have self hatred reflected in their hate for black women. This is quietly swept under the rug. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — YomiBolo (@yomibolo) July 5, 2020

The internet was NOT pleased with this move especially with the state of the world and Black women getting killed left and right.

