Mr. Carter: Lil Wayne Talks About His Life In The Times Of Coronavirus & Hints At Long Awaited ‘Carter VI’
Lil Wayne has had an interesting summer, to say the least. He started the year off engaged to plus-size model La’Tecia Thomas, but in just a few months time, he started dating another plus-size model, Denise Bidot. He also spent a few days reminding us that a white man saved his life so he “doesn’t believe in racism,” which all stemmed from the murder of George Floyd and Wayne’s own careless comments.
Wayne has always said whatever is on his mind and avoided interviews but lately, it seems like he has had a change of heart. His Young Money Radio show has become a breakout hit on Apple Music, surprising everyone with his interviewing skills since Wayne usually isn’t a fan of more formal conversations. Now, he is even doing more interviews with publications as he recently sat down with Variety to discuss his coronavirus life and a new album.
“A typical day for me is the same it was before quarantine: a day full of productivity in every way possible. I wake, I thank, I think, I eat a lot of steak, I work till I can’t anymore, and I sleep then repeat. I choose product over pride and pray for my prey. Amen.”
When asked about his favorite Carter album, Wayne simply responded “The next one,” so it’s safe to say Weezy is in album mode.
