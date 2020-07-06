Matching Set: Olympia Ohanian Tennis Court Twinning With Mama Serena Williams Is The Cutest Thing On Al Gore’s Internet

Olympia Ohanian has been watching her Mommy Serena Williams do her thing on the tennis court since she was an itty bitty baby. She’s still a teeny lil thing but apparently not too teeny to take on tennis herself. Serena shared a series of photos of her toddler wearing a matching purple one-piece tennis outfit in the backcourt, as if they were playing a doubles set. Olympia’s squat stance is the cutest thing EVER. The last slide shows Serena hi-fiving her daughter who drops her tennis racket on the court before walking off. Check out the photos and video below:

So cute right. This isn’t the first time Serena and Olympia have pulled out the Mommy & mini matching outfits.

Purple is probably a favorite color for these two on the court.

Olympia coordinated with her mom at her S By Serena Williams fashion show last year.

The matching Belle from ‘Beauty & The Beast’ along with Serena and Williams acting out the opening scene was also pretty precious.

They’ve got matching pajamas too.

Yeah so matching in the Williams-Ohanian household is definitely a regular thing.

Do you have a few matching outfits that you coordinate with your kids? Which of your habits and hobbies are you hoping they’ll pick up too?