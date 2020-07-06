Matching Set: Olympia Ohanian Tennis Court Twinning With Mama Serena Williams Is The Cutest Thing On Al Gore’s Internet

Serena Williams And Daughter On The Tennis Court Make A Cute Match Set
Olympia Ohanian has been watching her Mommy Serena Williams do her thing on the tennis court since she was an itty bitty baby. She’s still a teeny lil thing but apparently not too teeny to take on tennis herself. Serena shared a series of photos of her toddler wearing a matching purple one-piece tennis outfit in the backcourt, as if they were playing a doubles set. Olympia’s squat stance is the cutest thing EVER. The last slide shows Serena hi-fiving her daughter who drops her tennis racket on the court before walking off. Check out the photos and video below:
So cute right. This isn’t the first time Serena and Olympia have pulled out the Mommy & mini matching outfits.
Purple is probably a favorite color for these two on the court.
Olympia coordinated with her mom at her S By Serena Williams fashion show last year.
The matching Belle from ‘Beauty & The Beast’ along with Serena and Williams acting out the opening scene was also pretty precious.
They’ve got matching pajamas too.
Yeah so matching in the Williams-Ohanian household is definitely a regular thing.
Do you have a few matching outfits that you coordinate with your kids? Which of your habits and hobbies are you hoping they’ll pick up too?
