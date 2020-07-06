2020Delusion: Here’s What Happened When Kanye Announced He’s Running For President THIS YEAR

Me when Kanye said he was running for president pic.twitter.com/EWKWk18fXE — Director of 🚬got Services (@BigBadRoman) July 6, 2020

We HIGHLY doubt mindless MAGA minion Kanye West is actually running for President this year but enough people (including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who endorsed his decision) seem to think he’s serious in the latest groan-worthy development of an already dumpster fiery year.

With the election only four months away, West still needs to register with the Federal Election Commission, present a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to get on the November ballot and a few other steps which very likely isn’t happening in that very small window of time.

As of today, he’s already missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in many states at a critical time in American politics where more leadership and less shenanigans are necessary to slow down to the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kanye West announcing his Presidential bid in 2020.